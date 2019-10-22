Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby Will Star in PIECES OF A WOMAN

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Shia LaBeouf has joined "The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby in a new drama: "Pieces of a Woman."

The film is set after a home birth goes tragically awry, when a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey and tries to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.

LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical film "Honey Boy" will be released in theaters next month. He's known for roles in "Transformers," "The Peanut Butter Falcon," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "Holes," and more.

Kirby starred in the first two seasons of "The Crown" on Netflix as Princess Margaret. She played The White Widow in "Mission Impossible: Fallout," and starred in "Hobbs & Shaw," the latest film in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories