Shemar Moore on Returning for S.W.A.T. EXILES and His Y&R Casting Story
The actor also opens up about his early career and the audition that changed his life during his visit to the talk show.
A return trip into the world of "S.W.A.T." brought Shemar Moore back to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where the actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss his new spin-off project and, in a separate conversation, look back on how his acting career got started in the first place.
In the first clip, Moore talks about reprising his connection to the "S.W.A.T." franchise in the spin-off "S.W.A.T. Exiles," giving hosts a sense of what drew him back to that world. The conversation centers on his return to a character and property he has clearly maintained a strong attachment to, with Moore walking through what fans can expect from the new chapter.
The second appearance moves in an entirely different direction, with Moore sharing his origin story as an actor. He recounts the specific path that led to his casting on "The Young and the Restless," a role that marked an early and pivotal chapter in his career. The story gives viewers insight into the kind of break that can launch a working actor into a long-running television career, told in Moore's own words rather than through a general recap of his resume.
Taken together, the two clips give a fuller picture of an actor whose career has spanned daytime drama and primetime procedural work, moving from the circumstances that first got him in front of a camera to his continued presence in one of network television's more durable action franchises.
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