Shemar Moore on Returning for S.W.A.T. EXILES and His Y&R Casting Story

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A return trip into the world of "S.W.A.T." brought Shemar Moore back to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where the actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss his new spin-off project and, in a separate conversation, look back on how his acting career got started in the first place.

In the first clip, Moore talks about reprising his connection to the "S.W.A.T." franchise in the spin-off "S.W.A.T. Exiles," giving hosts a sense of what drew him back to that world. The conversation centers on his return to a character and property he has clearly maintained a strong attachment to, with Moore walking through what fans can expect from the new chapter.

The second appearance moves in an entirely different direction, with Moore sharing his origin story as an actor. He recounts the specific path that led to his casting on "The Young and the Restless," a role that marked an early and pivotal chapter in his career. The story gives viewers insight into the kind of break that can launch a working actor into a long-running television career, told in Moore's own words rather than through a general recap of his resume.

Taken together, the two clips give a fuller picture of an actor whose career has spanned daytime drama and primetime procedural work, moving from the circumstances that first got him in front of a camera to his continued presence in one of network television's more durable action franchises.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 09 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me