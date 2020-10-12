Shaun Robinson Hosts TLC's GIVE A LITTLE Initiative

The anti-bullying initiative goes virtual October 19th.

TLC's fourth annual GIVE A LITTLE event, presented in partnership with Love Is Louder, a project of The Jed Foundation, will go virtual this year with a panel discussion featuring past honorees on October 19, 2020 at 2pm ET. The initiative seeks to replace bullying and hate with positivity and kindness, and emphasizes the impact of giving time, support and compassion. Hosted by Shaun Robinson (host of 90 DAY FIANCÉ TELL ALLS), the panel will cover topics related to the heightened events of 2020, including the Black Lives Matter movement, the effects of the pandemic, and how current events have impacted each honoree on the panel. Actress, entrepreneur, activist and model Selita Ebanks will also join the panel. She is an advocate for women's issues, child development and poverty alleviation, and is launching The GOODLOOK next year, a Black-owned media platform committed to empowering bold women from all backgrounds.

"The TLC brand celebrates a diverse set of lifestyles and beliefs, and since the 'Give a Little" campaign launch in 2017, we have remained steadfastly committed to taking a stand against bullying of all forms," said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee. "We know that being bullied is all too common an experience in the lives of so many. With 'Give A Little,' we seek to drown out bullying and hate with positivity and kindness."

GIVE A LITTLE is TLC's national, multiplatform campaign that encourages people to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need through the simple, but transformative acts of giving a little time, support and compassion. As with previous years, this year's event will still shine a light on advocates working to eradicate bullying for future generations. Joining Selita Ebanks on the virtual panel are the following past honorees:

Lauren & Victoria Coaxum - Think Before You Type, an anti-cyberbullying and positive self-esteem campaign inspiring young people to stand up against bullying of any kind, use the internet for good, and to dream big

John Halligan - Ryan's Story, a movement led by John Halligan, offers tips on safe technology use, strategies for targets of bullying and bystanders, and suicide prevention

Dianne Grossman - Mallory's Army, an organization created to fight bullying and cyber-bullying

Kristen Caminti - Kindness Grows Here, a non-profit fostering kindness in children and spreading kindness in communities

Jaylen Arnold - Jaylens Challenge Foundation, Inc., a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to promoting awareness and prevention of bullying through education and community service

Angela & Christina Varney and Barbara Buckley - Annie's Kindness Blankets, a pay-it-forward kindness campaign founded by three young girls that lost their mom to suicide

Devin Moore - #RaceToSpeakUp, designed to educate and empower the youth about how to stand up against bullying and hate

As part of this year's GIVE A LITTLE initiative, TLC will be providing the panelists with Kindness Boxes which will include the following items:

Phenomenal sweatshirt

barrière "Vote" face mask (donated by barrière)

Brave Gowns face mask

CHANNEL KINDNESS: Stories of Kindness and Community written by Lady Gaga

Bombas socks

Bird + Stone "Choose Kindness" cuff

Love Is Louder kindness notecards

