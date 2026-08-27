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YOUTH From Sharon Horgan to Premiere on HBO

Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy, and Robbie Gee round out the cast in the Merman-produced series directed by Dawn Shadforth.

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YOUTH From Sharon Horgan to Premiere on HBO

The HBO Original comedy series YOUTH, created by and starring Sharon Horgan, will premiere with the first two episodes Sunday, September 20 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the 8-episode season will debut weekly on Sundays at the same time, concluding with the season finale on Sunday, November 1.

YOUTH follows a 50-year-old divorcee's search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.

Cast

Sharon Horgan (Alex), Rupert Friend (Patrick), Sharlene Whyte (Sam), Aran Murphy (Ruari), and Robbie Gee (Frank).

Credits

YOUTH is produced by Merman (Amandaland, Bad Sisters, Vladimir). Sharon Horgan stars in, writes, and executive produces the series. Additional executive producers are Faye Dorn for Merman, Jim Kleverweis, and Dawn Shadforth, who also directs.

Photo Credit: HBO Max


Photo Credit: HBO Max
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