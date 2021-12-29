Shaquita Smith Joins Amazon Series GRAVESEND Season 2

Shaquita Smith (Alabama Girl) is joining the second season of Amazon's mob story Gravesend. Smith is portraying Charlene alongside Jen Jacobs. The Amazon series recently added Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), William Forsythe (Raising Arizona), Andrew Dice Clay (A Star is Born), and Sofia Milos (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

The series-created by actor, producer, and director, William DeMeo - set in 1986 follows Benny Zerletta, a member of the Colezzo crime family in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend.

In season one, he is torn between following the good life inculcated in him by his devout Catholic parents and a life of crime. He is disowned when he picks the latter. William DeMeo leads cast.