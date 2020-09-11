Shaquille O'Neal Presents FOSTER BOY Starring Matthew Modine

The film opens September 25th.

Winner of more than +16 awards and opening nationwide to audiences in movie theaters and VOD streaming on Friday, 25 September 2020, see the film that is sweeping the nation. Shaquille O'Neal presents Foster Boy, a pulse-pounding cinematic legal drama that activates reform against corruption in foster care.

Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a lawyer at the center of a trial in which a for-profit foster care agency is accused of putting a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal (Shane Paul McGhie), with catastrophic results. Michael, a successful litigator with a long career protecting corporate interests, at first wants nothing to do with Jamal's case until a Judge forces him to accept it.

Initially, he sees Jamal as a kid off the street looking to grab a piece of corporate profits. But when Jamal refuses to settle the case for any amount of money, Michael begins his representation in earnest. Louis Gossett, Jr. (Watchmen, An Officer and a Gentleman) also appears as the judge overseeing the case. As their work together reveals the horrifying depth of the corrupt and abusive for-profit foster care agency, Michael is transformed from cynical skeptic to fierce warrior in the pursuit of justice. Jamal helps Michael overcome his own bias' in order to become a better lawyer and a better person. Amy Brenneman and Evan Handler round out a formidable cast.

Written by Jay Paul Deratany and based on one of the most formative cases of his law career, Foster Boy brings to light the dark corners of the foster care system and hopes to start a national dialogue concerning the state of the system. Foster care run for profit is permitted in the majority of the states reporting. Foster Boy seeks to throw light on the outrages of this little-known system - and create momentum for urgent corrective action by communities, states, and the federal government. Join film producer Shaquille O'Neal and step up to help thousands of foster kids across America. Follow the film online + take action --> https://www.fosterboy.com

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles