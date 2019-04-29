Shannen Doherty Joins Cast of BH90210 on FOX

Original "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty is set to join her former co-stars - Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling - for BH90210, FOX's highly anticipated new series airing this summer. For four seasons, Doherty starred as "Brenda Walsh" on the groundbreaking teen drama, but this time when the cast gets back together, it will come with a big twist: the seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama - with a healthy dose of irreverence - that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?

Doherty, an actor, producer and director, is best known for her roles in various television series, including "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Charmed," "Little House on the Prairie" and "Our House." Through each of these shows, she has become a household name and has captivated viewers with characters that are both iconic and beloved. Most recently, she was seen reprising one of her most famous film roles, "Heather," in the reimagined version of "Heathers." In addition to the lead role in the film "Heathers," Doherty has starred in movies such as Kevin Smith's hit comedy, "Mallrats," and "Bethany." Doherty's philanthropic work showcases her love for animals through her work with organizations including California Wildlife Center and Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. She has lobbied Congress with bills protecting animals and is devoted to protecting the wildlife as seen with her notable trip to Taiji, Japan with the Sea Shepherd Cove guardians. Doherty is dedicated to helping others who are fighting cancer and through her own personal journey with the disease, she has sparked widespread conversation through her openness, hoping to help others fighting cancer. She has worked with SU2C and The American Cancer Society.

BH90210 will be produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment.

Doherty will executive-produce alongside Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Patrick Sean Smith, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.





