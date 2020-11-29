Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE To Be Adapted Into A Feature Film

Broadway World has exclusively learned that Shakespeare's famed play, Measure for Measure, will be adapted into a feature film.

Award-winning producer and writer Richard Kenyon has been brought onboard to pen the screenplay which will begin adaptation in 2021.

Richard, known in the industry as the go-to Shakespeare director/producer, has seen his prior films including A Girl's Guide To Drowning win numerous awards at film festivals, including the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust Film Festival in Stratford. During COVID-19, Richard has teamed-up with actors Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black) and Joe Dinicol (Arrow) for fun charity Zoom readings of Hamlet.

Measure for Measure is a play by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written in 1603 or 1604. The play's main themes include justice, "morality and mercy in Vienna", and the dichotomy between corruption and purity.

