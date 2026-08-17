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Seth Meyers Skewers RFK Jr.'s Sperm Count Fixation and Roadkill Habit

The Late Night host revisits a string of controversial remarks and policy moves from the health secretary.

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Seth Meyers devoted a segment of A Closer Look on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., focusing on the health secretary's obsession with sperm counts, his history of eating roadkill and his role in cutting the nation's health care budgets. The compilation clip pulls together moments in which Meyers walks through each topic in turn, tying Kennedy's personal habits and public statements to his current policy decisions.

The segment is structured as a retrospective, gathering material Meyers has covered on previous editions of A Closer Look rather than presenting new reporting. It keeps the focus squarely on Kennedy's own words and actions, using Meyers' trademark format of reading news items and reacting to them directly for the studio audience.

Much of the piece centers on the contrast Meyers draws between Kennedy's unconventional personal disclosures, including the roadkill remark, and his official responsibilities overseeing health policy. The health care budget cuts are presented as the throughline connecting the more offbeat details to the show's broader critique of Kennedy's tenure.

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC, with A Closer Look serving as a recurring segment in which Meyers reacts to political news of the day. New episodes and clips are also available for streaming on Peacock.

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