Senator Kamala Harris Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Just days before the election.

Just days before the election, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" tonight. The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series' social platforms, including "The Daily Show's" Youtube Channel.

Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show's young and politically engaged audience.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" is covering election night with a Live one-hour episode, "Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)," which will air on both coasts at 11:00pm ET; 8:00pm PT on Comedy Central and also simulcast on MTV, MTV2, VH1 and POP TV at 11:00pm ET (east coast only). The culmination of its ongoing "Votegasm 2020" election coverage, "The Daily Show" will broadcast from its election fallout shelter in NYC and provide up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the results of the presidential race from host Trevor Noah, as well as guest interviews and coverage from the News Team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.

Since 2000, the late night franchise has historically provided live coverage of Election Night, reacting in real time to the news. In addition to on-air coverage, the #1 most-engaging late-night show will stream the full episode live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, and provide continuous content across the show's social platforms as the night progresses.

"The Daily Show" has been playing a major role on and off-camera when it comes to encouraging the American public to vote, volunteer, and get educated. Each night for three weeks, Trevor sounded the alarm for our nationwide poll worker shortage after seeing the warning signs of reduced polling locations and long lines during the primaries, leading the audience to sign up to be a poll worker via the Power The Polls initiative. "The Daily Show" is also the first-ever U.S. late-night series to partner with international research data and analytics group YouGov for an ongoing polling initiative. The collaboration gives "The Daily Show" and YouGov the ability to uncover voting trends and insights among key demographics, geographical regions and ideologies.

