Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic

The film is currently in pre-production.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic

Selena Gomez is playing Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic.

Variety reports that the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING star is leading the music film, currently in pre-production. The film will be produced by Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt's life and career.

Additional casting for the film has yet to be announced.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1967, Linda Ronstadt’s extraordinary vocal range and ambition created unforgettable songs across rock, pop, country, folk ballads, American standards, classic Mexican music and soul.

As the most popular female recording artist of the 1970s – with songs like “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou”— Ronstadt filled huge arenas and produced an astounding eleven Platinum albums.

Ronstadt was the first artist to top the Pop, Country, and R&B charts simultaneously, she won 10 Grammy Awards® on 26 nominations and attained a level of stardom the Tucson native never could have imagined.

Ronstadt was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Mabel in "The Pirates of Penzance."

Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE. Among her films credits are BEEZUS, Monte Carlo and SPRING BREAKERS. She released her solo debut album STARS DANCE in 2013. She released her second studio album REVIVAL in 2015.

Gomez has sold more than 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. The star has earned an ALMA Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and 15 Teen Choice Awards.



