Selena Gomez Joins WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Revival at Disney Channel With Davie Henrie

The series comes from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are behind the popular That's So Raven spin-off, Raven's Home.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Selena Gomez Joins WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Revival at Disney Channel With Davie Henrie

Selena Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo in a WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE revival series pilot on Disney Channel.

Deadline reports that Gomez will guest star in the pilot while the series will revolve around David Henrie – who played her brother, Justin, in the original – as a series regular.

Also joining the pilot are Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. The series comes from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are behind the popular That's So Raven spin-off, Raven's Home.

"Wizards of Waverly Place" aired on Disney Channels around the world and has reached over 182 million unduplicated viewers in 169 countries in 32 different languages.

The series inspired a Disney Channel Original Movie, "Wizards of Waverly Place The Movie," which debuted in 2009 and ranks as cable TV's second-most-watched scripted cable telecast of all time. The movie won a 2009 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Children's Program," and the series won the same category in 2010 and was nominated again in 2011. "Wizards of Waverly Place" has been lauded for its portrayal of Latinos and has won Alma, Imagen and NAACP Image Award nominations.

Notable guest stars throughout the years include supermodel Cindy Crawford, music sensation Shakira, magician David Copperfield, Olympic Gold Medalist Misty May-Treanor, and actors Ian AbercrombieRachel DratchJoely FisherKate FlanneryJeff GarlinLucy HaleTed McGinleyBelita MorenoJohn O'HurleyLeven Rambin, Octavia Spencer, Wilmer Valderrama and Fred Willard.

"Wizards of Waverly Place" was created by Todd J. Greenwald ("Hannah Montana," "Saved By the Bell: The New Class") and is executive-produced by Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio ("Married?with Children," "Greetings from Tucson") and Greenwald. THE ONE hour episode was written by Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio and Todd J. Greenwald and directed by Victor Gonzalez. A production of It's a Laugh Productions for Disney Channel, the series carries a TV-G parental guideline.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Apple Drops MESSIS WORLD CUP Series Trailer Photo
Video: Apple Drops MESSI'S WORLD CUP Series Trailer

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment. Watch the video!

2
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 19 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 19 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

3
LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Photo
LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Angeles

Join filmmaker Catya Plate in Los Angeles for the Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event of her highly anticipated stop-motion film LAS NOGAS. Explore the fantastical world of this award-winning environmental trilogy, showcasing the effects of global warming and the resilience of animal species.

4
TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households Photo
TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households

“Tamron Hall” turned in increases versus the previous week in Households (+12% - 0.74 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg) and Total Viewers (+4% - 1.064 million vs. 1.019 million) for the 2nd week in a row. In fact, “Tamron Hall” hit a season high in Households with its strongest performance in 7 months.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the SUNCOAST Trailer With Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson & MoreVideo: Watch the SUNCOAST Trailer With Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson & More
Interview: Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Musical SeriesInterview: Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Video: Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVideo: Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOWVideo: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW

Videos

Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close Video
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' Video
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE LION KING