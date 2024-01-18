Selena Gomez Joins WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Revival at Disney Channel With Davie Henrie

Selena Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo in a WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE revival series pilot on Disney Channel.

Deadline reports that Gomez will guest star in the pilot while the series will revolve around David Henrie – who played her brother, Justin, in the original – as a series regular.

Also joining the pilot are Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. The series comes from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are behind the popular That's So Raven spin-off, Raven's Home.

"Wizards of Waverly Place" aired on Disney Channels around the world and has reached over 182 million unduplicated viewers in 169 countries in 32 different languages.

The series inspired a Disney Channel Original Movie, "Wizards of Waverly Place The Movie," which debuted in 2009 and ranks as cable TV's second-most-watched scripted cable telecast of all time. The movie won a 2009 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Children's Program," and the series won the same category in 2010 and was nominated again in 2011. "Wizards of Waverly Place" has been lauded for its portrayal of Latinos and has won Alma, Imagen and NAACP Image Award nominations.

Notable guest stars throughout the years include supermodel Cindy Crawford, music sensation Shakira, magician David Copperfield, Olympic Gold Medalist Misty May-Treanor, and actors Ian Abercrombie, Rachel Dratch, Joely Fisher, Kate Flannery, Jeff Garlin, Lucy Hale, Ted McGinley, Belita Moreno, John O'Hurley, Leven Rambin, Octavia Spencer, Wilmer Valderrama and Fred Willard.

"Wizards of Waverly Place" was created by Todd J. Greenwald ("Hannah Montana," "Saved By the Bell: The New Class") and is executive-produced by Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio ("Married?with Children," "Greetings from Tucson") and Greenwald. THE ONE hour episode was written by Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio and Todd J. Greenwald and directed by Victor Gonzalez. A production of It's a Laugh Productions for Disney Channel, the series carries a TV-G parental guideline.