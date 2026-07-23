RAISING KANAN Season 5 Episode 6: What to Watch

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STARZ is set to air the sixth episode of the fifth and final season of RAISING KANAN, continuing the weekly Friday release schedule for the Power universe prequel series that follows Kanan Stark's rise in the Queens drug trade.

Episode 506, titled 'Dark Matter,' premieres Friday, July 24, only on STARZ. In the episode, Kanan and Tiana's relationship takes a turn, and Garcia makes a bold move to get Juke her answers.

A sneak peek clip from Episode 506, titled 'Secrets,' is available now.

UPCOMING EPISODES

EPISODE 507 – 'Penultimate Means Second to Last'

Airdate: July 31, 2026

EPISODE 508 – 'Unconditional Love'

Airdate: August 7, 2026

*FINALE*

BroadwayWorld previously covered the lead-up to this season, including a sneak peek clip from episode five of RAISING KANAN's final season, available at broadwayworld.com.

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