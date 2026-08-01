PARENTHOOD Clip Explores What Family Really Means for the Braverman Clan

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A brief promotional clip from PARENTHOOD is putting the show's central theme front and center, with Paramount posting a short video built around the line "Family is everything. Literally." The clip leans into the series' focus on the bonds, tensions, and loyalty within one family as its defining feature.

The video does not delve into specific character arcs or plot details, instead using a compact, emotionally direct message to sum up what has made PARENTHOOD resonate with audiences. The framing positions the show's family dynamics, rather than any single storyline, as its core appeal.

Paramount is promoting the clip alongside a reminder that PARENTHOOD is available to stream on Paramount+, giving viewers a way to revisit or discover the series in full.

The clip arrives as part of Paramount's ongoing effort to spotlight catalog titles on its streaming service, using short, theme-driven videos to draw attention back to shows like PARENTHOOD that continue to find audiences through Paramount+.

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