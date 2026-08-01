Sadie Sink Plays 'You Read My Mind' With Jimmy Fallon for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
The game put the actress and host through a rapid guessing exercise built around shared answers.
Sadie Sink sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a round of the recurring game You Read My Mind, timed to the promotional run for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The segment paired Sink and Fallon in a guessing exercise built around matching answers, giving the appearance a lighter, game-based format rather than a standard sit-down conversation.
The appearance places Sink alongside a run of cast and collaborators who have shown up on late-night and morning television to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That promotional wave has included other stars tied to the film making the rounds on similar programs in the lead-up to release.
The game format gave Fallon and Sink a chance to riff off each other in real time, with the segment leaning on spontaneous back-and-forth rather than scripted talking points. That style has become a familiar part of how the film's cast have been introduced to television audiences during this stretch of promotion.
The stop follows other Spider-Man: Brand New Day publicity on THE TONIGHT SHOW, including a Times Square stunt Fallon staged with a crowd of costumed participants ahead of the film's release, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.