Sadie Sink Plays 'You Read My Mind' With Jimmy Fallon for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Sadie Sink sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a round of the recurring game You Read My Mind, timed to the promotional run for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The segment paired Sink and Fallon in a guessing exercise built around matching answers, giving the appearance a lighter, game-based format rather than a standard sit-down conversation.

The appearance places Sink alongside a run of cast and collaborators who have shown up on late-night and morning television to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That promotional wave has included other stars tied to the film making the rounds on similar programs in the lead-up to release.

The game format gave Fallon and Sink a chance to riff off each other in real time, with the segment leaning on spontaneous back-and-forth rather than scripted talking points. That style has become a familiar part of how the film's cast have been introduced to television audiences during this stretch of promotion.

The stop follows other Spider-Man: Brand New Day publicity on THE TONIGHT SHOW, including a Times Square stunt Fallon staged with a crowd of costumed participants ahead of the film's release, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles THE TONIGHT SHOW Sets Times Square Record Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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