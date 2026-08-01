SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Fuels Hollywood's Push Toward $10 Billion Box Office Year

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SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY factored into a GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment examining Hollywood's box office momentum, with ABC News' Will Ganss reporting on the stars driving ticket sales. The report framed the film's theatrical release within a larger industry trend, noting that Hollywood is eyeing its first $10 billion box office year since the pandemic.

Ganss's report focused on the broader forces behind the box office rebound rather than a single film, but singled out SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY as one of the titles contributing to the surge in ticket sales. The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's ongoing coverage of entertainment and box office trends.

The film's release has already generated a wave of promotional appearances across late-night and morning television. Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the film, appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to preview what audiences can expect, while THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon marked the release with a Times Square stunt gathering costumed Spider-Man look-alikes for a record-setting photo opportunity.

The GMA segment placed SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY alongside other major releases as evidence that theatrical moviegoing is rebounding in a meaningful way. Ganss's reporting suggested that a run of high-profile films, rather than any single blockbuster, is what has pushed the industry toward its strongest box office performance since before the pandemic.

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