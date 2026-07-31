Kirk Franklin and Jennifer Hudson Give Each Other Their Flowers in Tribute Moment

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Kirk Franklin returned to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a segment that turned into a mutual show of appreciation, with the gospel artist and host Jennifer Hudson taking time to give each other their flowers on set. The exchange centered on the two performers publicly acknowledging one another's talent and impact, adding another personal beat to their ongoing rapport on the daytime program.

The moment follows a pattern of visits from Franklin that have blended musical performance with intimate conversation. He previously joined Hudson for an impromptu duet after she invited him to sing with her mid-interview, and in a separate appearance he opened up about a personal story involving Whitney Houston, giving the studio audience a rare, candid look into his history.

Franklin's stops on the show have also included a rendition of 'Silver & Gold' performed alongside Hudson, continuing a musical dynamic that both artists have drawn from their shared roots in gospel music. That performance, like this latest exchange, reflected the natural chemistry the two have built across multiple appearances together.

The tribute segment adds to a growing collection of moments between Franklin and Hudson on the program, following his earlier duet performance of 'Silver & Gold' with the host.

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