See the Schedule for LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN in Las Vegas

Updated airdate information has been announced for the four "Live with Kelly and Ryan" broadcasts originating from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas.

"Live" will present two brand-new, unaired Las Vegas shows on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27. In addition, "Live" has scheduled special encore presentations of the two Las Vegas broadcasts that originally aired in November: They now are slated for Monday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

"Live" teamed up with Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the remote broadcasts. Programming information for the four shows is below:

Thursday, Dec. 26 - NEW SHOW - Today, "Live" originates from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas. Country star SHANIA TWAIN talks about her Las Vegas residency, and Ryan takes the "Live" staff on a tour of the hottest restaurants in town. The hour wraps up with a performance from the show "Le Reve - The Dream."

Friday, Dec. 27 - NEW SHOW - "Live" again airs from Las Vegas as Kelly and Ryan sit down with superstar CHRISTINA AGUILERA to discuss her Las Vegas residency. Kelly, Ryan, guest announcer Steve Patterson and Michael Gelman head out for some Vegas adventures, and comedian CARROT TOP performs his unique and hilarious comedy.

Monday, Dec. 30 - F om the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas, Kelly and Ryan interview "This Is Us" star CHRISSY METZ, who also sings solo for the first time on national television. Plus, former "America's Got Talent" winner MAT FRANCO works his magic for the audience.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - The Las Vegas fun at the Paris Theatre continues with a visit from HOWIE MANDEL and a performance from "The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





