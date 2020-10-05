See the First Image of Henry Cavill From Season Two of THE WITCHER

The photograph reveals Geralt of Rivia.

Today, Netflix released the first image from the highly anticipated second season of The Witcher, which is currently in production in the UK. The photograph reveals Geralt of Rivia, portrayed by Henry Cavill, debuting new armour for the upcoming season.

But what lies ahead for Princess Cirilla and Yennefer of Vengerberg in Season 2? One must wait for what this week will bestow...

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

