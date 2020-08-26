See What's Coming Up on TNT September 26

The Longest Yard, Blended, and more have been announced.

TNT programming lineup September 26:

INSIDE THE NBA



6:30pm ET/PT

THE LONGEST YARD

7:00pm ET/PT and 12:00am ET/PT

Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Burt Reynolds, James Cromwell, Terry Crews. When former NFL player Paul Crewe is sent to prison, the warden forces him to transform a diverse group of inmates into a football team. Unlikely teammates, the convicts unite when they find out who they are playing: the guards. With the help of fellow inmates Nate Scarborough and Caretaker, Crewe promises the cons a chance to exact revenge in a bone-crushing showdown where anything goes.

BLENDED

9:30pm ET/PT

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Nealon, Terry Crews, Wendi McLendon-Covey. After a disastrous blind date, SINGLE PARENTS Lauren and Jim agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they're all stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You