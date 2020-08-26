Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See What's Coming Up on TNT September 26

The Longest Yard, Blended, and more have been announced.

Aug. 26, 2020  

TNT programming lineup September 26:

INSIDE THE NBA


6:30pm ET/PT

THE LONGEST YARD

7:00pm ET/PT and 12:00am ET/PT

Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Burt Reynolds, James Cromwell, Terry Crews. When former NFL player Paul Crewe is sent to prison, the warden forces him to transform a diverse group of inmates into a football team. Unlikely teammates, the convicts unite when they find out who they are playing: the guards. With the help of fellow inmates Nate Scarborough and Caretaker, Crewe promises the cons a chance to exact revenge in a bone-crushing showdown where anything goes.

BLENDED

9:30pm ET/PT
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Nealon, Terry Crews, Wendi McLendon-Covey. After a disastrous blind date, SINGLE PARENTS Lauren and Jim agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they're all stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week.



