See What's Coming Up This Week on TAMRON HALL

See what's coming up on Tamron Hall for the week of February 15.

Guests include Kordell Stewart, Lisa Guerrero, "Sherry Pie," "Framing Britney Spears" Director Samantha Stark and more.

Tuesday, February 16: "Sherry Pie," the controversial star of RuPaul's "Drag Race," opens up about getting disqualified from the show after accusations that he catfished several young men. Plus, Marine Corps Staff Sergeant David Bickel and his wife Caila on David being catfished, having his pictures and videos used on fake social media accounts and dating apps.

Wednesday, February 17: Tamron talks to director Samantha Stark of the headline-making documentary "Framing Britney Spears," along with several of the die-hard army of fans behind the "free Britney" movement. Plus, an exclusive interview with former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft and her wife Priscilla about Gabbi coming out as a trans woman.

Thursday, February 18: Page-turning books everyone is talking about. Plus, breakout author Chad Sanders on his powerful new book, "Black Magic."

Friday, February 19: Supermodel Beverly Peele opens up about her allegations against fashion designer Peter Nygard. Plus, Nygard's son Kai Bickle on how he offered support to authorities and helped alleged victims against his father.