See THE SIMPSONS MOVIE At The El Capitan Theatre

Experience 20th Century Studios' “The Simpsons Movie” on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan event screening. Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement January 19 – 25 are on sale now.



The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, January 19. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.



Daily showtimes for “The Simpsons Movie” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About 20th Century Studio's “The Simpsons Movie”

The combination of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the entire world. An angry mob descends on the Simpson home, splitting the family. With Earth's fate in the balance, Homer sets out on a quest for redemption in order to save the world and earn Marge's (Julie Kavner) forgiveness.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

Photo Credits: ©20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved