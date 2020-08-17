Season Two of 'Tamron Hall' Set to Premiere Monday, Sept. 14

The nationally syndicated Emmy-nominated program will be broadcast from the show’s New York studio

Tamron Hall, honored in her freshman season with a Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, will return for a sophomore season on Monday, Sept. 14. The nationally Syndicated Emmy-nominated program will be broadcast from the show's New York studio. Hall serves as executive producer alongside showrunner and executive producer Emmy-winner Candi Carter.

Following its debut on Sept. 9, 2019, "Tamron Hall" quickly became one of the highest-rated daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. When the show premiered, daytime viewers tuned in and it quickly became an audience favorite with more and more people watching throughout season one.

"There is so much to talk about, to share, to experience together - no matter the distance between us, when the connection is real, you can feel it and I can't wait to return to our studio for season two," said Tamron Hall. "I am ready to talk, laugh and find inspiration to keep moving forward. Tam Fam, I'll see you soon!"

William Burton, Senior Vice President of Syndication, Daytime and Sports, ABC Entertainment, added: "Tamron's powerful voice and perspective will continue to guide and propel us forward as we share the stories and celebrate the people that make Tamron Hall's show daytime's most compelling hour of television."

Most recently, "Tamron Hall" was honored with three Daytime Emmy nominations by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, with Hall's hosting win marking the first time since the award's inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. In addition to the nod for hosting, "Tamron Hall" received two additional nominations, one for Outstanding Costume Design/Styling and the other for Outstanding Makeup.

Over the course of the show's first season, Tamron shared meaningful moments with many frontline workers and individuals impacted by these uncertain times and the global pandemic. In June, she hosted "Hear Us Now," a special edition of her daytime show featuring the voices of young Americans who continue to march, protest and demand change in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing. The hour was created as a touchstone for listening, understanding and coming together as a community. Throughout the season, Tamron interviewed newsmakers and game-changers, igniting conversations about topics that mattered to her viewers, including Oprah Winfrey, Dylan McDermott, Tyler Perry, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, Olivia Munn, Debra Messing, Tracy Morgan, Ben Platt, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Whoopi Goldberg, Edie Falco, philanthropist Melinda Gates, ​Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Venus Williams, Jane Lynch, Andrew Yang, Janelle Monáe, Rosie O'Donnell, fashion designer Christian Siriano and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and more.

About "Tamron Hall"

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through ​meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations that help, heal and inform in these uncertain times. Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television and to the daytime community - so let's talk about it.

Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. "Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

