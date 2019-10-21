Season Two of PARANOIA to Premiere on CollegeHumor's DROPOUT on November 5

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT today announced that season two of Paranoia, the cannabis-filled elimination game series, will debut on their subscription-based streaming service on Tuesday, November 5. A new episode of the nine-episode season will be released every Tuesday through December 31.

Can you hide your high? CollegeHumor cast member Ally Beardsley hosts this highly entertaining game show where 420-friendly contestants make a joint effort to weed out who among them is secretly stoned.

"Paranoia season two is a love letter to my fellow stoners," shared host and executive producer Ally Beardsley. "We cover a lot of new ground in the world of cannabis, and I'm excited to showcase our new contestants and insane new challenges."

In addition to Beardsley, this season is executive produced by Sam Reich and David Cyr Kerns, and co-executive produced by Adam Frucci. Season two is directed by Jessie Hixenbaugh.

The second season of Paranoia joins a growing slate of new originals premiering this fall from CollegeHumor's DROPOUT, including "try not to laugh" challenge series Breaking News, unpredictable game show Game Changer, kaiju comedy Ultramechatron Team Go!, geography trivia series Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati? and continued seasons of nerdy quiz series Um, Actually and the RPG-themed Dimension 20 franchise.





