Season Two of Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Out September 27

Season two of People Puzzler, the crossword game show hosted by Leah Remini, will premiere September 27.

In People Puzzler, three lucky contestants will put their pop culture knowledge to THE TEST to complete iconic, PEOPLE PUZZLER crosswords. THE PLAYER who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

People Puzzler is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Leah Remini serves as producer. Executive Producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC, along with Dan Wakeford and Rachel Feinberg for Meredith Corporation. Rane Laymance also serves as executive producer..

Game Show Network LLC's cross-platform content gives game lovers the opportunity to win cash and prizes, through its popular TV game shows and GSN Games' free casual games, mobile and social games, and skill-game tournaments. Game Show Enterprises, the production arm of the network, develops and produces hundreds of hours of original episodes, making Game Show Network the premiere destination for fun, family-friendly programming.

Leah Remini is an actress and activist. She is most known for playing Carrie Heffernan on the long-running CBS sitcom The KING of Queens and as Vanessa Celluci in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, both alongside Kevin James.