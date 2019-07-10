Season Three of HARLOTS Premieres Today on Hulu

The first episode of Hulu's drama Harlots staring Liv Tyler, Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville debuts today, with remaining episodes streaming weekly each Wednesday!

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. A year after the dramatic events of Season 2, Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother's feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz (Liv Tyler). But Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown-Findlay) soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends, including new pimp in town Isaac Pincher (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile Lydia still finds a way to bite, even in her darkest hour.

The series stars Academy Award nominees Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Eloise Smyth and Liv Tyler. Joining the cast this season as new foes for the women of Soho are Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, The Predator) and Ash Hunter (Hamilton West End, The Secret Agent) as the Pincher brothers.

Harlots is entirely written, directed and produced by women: Co-creators Moira Buffini and Alison Newman also serve as Executive Producers alongside Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. Season 3 is written by Moira Buffini, Jane English, Vivienne Harvey and Jessica Ruston, and directed by Robin Sheppard, Chloe Thomas and Debs Paterson, with Pat Tookey-Dickson producing. Harlots is produced by Monumental Television, part of ITV Studios and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment





