Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023 The infamous blind food taste test returns with a new out-of-this-world challenge. During dinner service, problems with scallops and soufflés reveal the differences between leaders and losers. The pressure is on in THE KITCHEN for dinner service as the chefs serve stars such as former MISS UNIVERSE Olivia Culpo, actresses Rosanna Arquette and Emily Tosta, as well as actor Greg Germann in a charity night supporting The People Concern and Teen Cancer America in the“A Hellish Food Fight” episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Sunday, Dec. 31(7:00 PM - 8:00 PM) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen. Back for its triumphant 22nd season, specially themed “The American Dream,” this season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. Contestants will compete in Americana-themed challenges including fan favorites like the Surf and Turf Relay Race and the Blind Taste Test as well as some fun new challenges like American-themed brunch and comfort food challenges, soccer-themed fusion, BBQing, a Grand Prix shopping challenge, pasta making for Evan Funke, and of course dinner service at the iconic Hell’s Kitchen restaurant! Contestants will be rewarded with prizes like a beautiful beachfront overnight getaway, a swanky Hollywood rooftop party, a pan set FROM HexClad, and a Joshua Tree wellness retreat. Contestants will receive punishments like picking up confetti one at a time by hand, sifting through trash, cleaning up the aftermath of a food fight mess, and hand-rolling 200lbs of fresh pasta. The winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 will claim the title of Head Chef at the Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Las Vegas and become America’s NEXT culinary star. This season boasts some of the best and most notable celebrity guests yet.

From guest judges to Hell’s Kitchen diners, you will see iconic athletes, actors, reality stars, musicians, and chefs. Oscar De La Hoya, Martina McBride, Jennie Garth, Paula Abdul, Alexi Lalas, Eric Dickerson, G-Eazy, Liza Koshy, Evan Funke, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Culpo, Zedd, Sean Evans, Giada De Laurentiis, and Curtis Stone all make appearances! Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, David George and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

