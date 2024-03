Scoop: Coming Up the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Premiere on FOX - Monday, March 4, 2024

So You Think You Can Dance is back and better than ever! Season 18 will infuse a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many alums have.Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, FROM performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season’s spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.This season will also debut a documentary-style look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys in the all-new “Auditions: Day One” season premiere episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, MARCH 4 (9:01 - 10:00 ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a preview of the new season here: