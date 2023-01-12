Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, January 18, 2023
9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Emergency Preparedness Kit, $129.99” (313) (Season Finale)
A natural disaster strikes, trapping THE FAMILY under one roof and without power. As their electronic battery lives are depleted, the Hayworths are left with nothing to do but examine their own lives on the season three finale. (TV-PG)
"Emergency Preparedness Kit, $129.99" was written by Tucker Cawley and directed by Victor Nelli.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
