Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, May 8, 2023

Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210), Gabrielle Byndloss (Ordinary Joe), Gillian Vigman (Sons & Daughters) and Camille Guaty (Scorpion) Make Guest Appearances
Sue, Jenna and Brooklyn are the first, second and third wives of Gavin, a charming doctor who's made a fortune selling all-natural vitamins-and broken all of their hearts along the way. Now, they all share the same fantasy: they want Gavin to understand- to feel for himself- the pain he's caused them all.
Meanwhile, Roarke brings Ruby's youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help Ruby remember who she is. And hopefully keep her FROM
disappearing into the ocean forever with Isla... as a mermaid in the all-new "MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club" season finale episode of FANTASY ISLAND
airing Monday, May 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
