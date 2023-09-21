Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The top 11 acts perform one last time for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
The 18th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize.
Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international SUPERSTAR Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage.
“America’s Got Talent” then kicks off six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).
Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, September 28, 2023! The theme of Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is “The American Dream” and eighteen diverse contestants have come FROM all over America to follow their dream to work for Chef Gordon Ramsay. Watch a video preview now!
Get all the scoop on SNAKE OIL, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! Hosted and produced by comedian David Spade,Snake Oil is an all-new game show in which contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs - some of whom are showcasing real business ventures. Watch a video preview now!
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night,' and more. Watch the video now!
Of Things Past, a truly unique production, over 37 years in the making, at last will be enjoyed by North American viewing audiences beginning October 3rd on Amazon, Vudu and major cable systems' VOD, the announcement was made today by the film's distributor Jerome Courshon, CEO of Lion Heart Distribution.