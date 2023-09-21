Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

09/26/2023 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday)

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 2 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works Photo 4 MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works

Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023 The top 11 acts perform one last time for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.

The 18th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize.

Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international SUPERSTAR Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage.

“America’s Got Talent” then kicks off six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Scoop: HELL’S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023 Photo
Scoop: HELL’S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, September 28, 2023! The theme of Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is “The American Dream” and eighteen diverse contestants have come FROM all over America to follow their dream to work for Chef Gordon Ramsay. Watch a video preview now!

2
Scoop: SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Photo
Scoop: SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Get all the scoop on SNAKE OIL, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! Hosted and produced by comedian David Spade,Snake Oil is an all-new game show in which contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs - some of whom are showcasing real business ventures. Watch a video preview now!

3
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night,' and more. Watch the video now!

4
Never Before Seen OF THINGS PAST Starring Michael Moriarty, Louise Caire Clark and Tara Re Photo
Never Before Seen OF THINGS PAST Starring Michael Moriarty, Louise Caire Clark and Tara Reid to Debut in October

Of Things Past, a truly unique production, over 37 years in the making, at last will be enjoyed by North American viewing audiences beginning October 3rd on Amazon, Vudu and major cable systems' VOD, the announcement was made today by the film's distributor Jerome Courshon, CEO of Lion Heart Distribution.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023

Videos

Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer Video
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX