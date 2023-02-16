Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on FOX - Tuesday, February 21, 2023
10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – Will Trent: “Unable to Locate” (107)
When the GBI discovers that a neo-Nazi organization is planning an attack, they prioritize the case to protect innocent people. Meanwhile, Angie faces a potentially life-changing scenario and investigates a sneaker release gone wrong with Ormewood. (TV-14, L)
"Unable to Locate" was written by Henry "Hank" Jones and directed by Patricia Cardoso.
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
