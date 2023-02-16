Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on FOX - Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The team must stop a militia FROM detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan, Thorson, Juarez and Detective Harper search for three men who may have been exposed to EBOLA and detain them for quarantine.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

Watch a preview of the new episode here: