Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023

After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, NAOMI and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal. While Garza reconnects with an old friend, Brendon's sponsor relapses, and he rethinks his relationship with Antoinette.

From the executive producers of "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds," starring Niecy Nash-Betts ("Claws") as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion, "Castle") and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

The series also stars Frankie R. Faison ("The Wire") as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty") as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson ("Big Sky") as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis ("Ozark") as Special Agent Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers ("Fear the Walking Dead") as Brendon Acres.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of "The Rookie: Feds," a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch a video clip here: