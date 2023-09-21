Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Masked Singer celebrates its milestone 10th season as the legacy continues with an all-new format with three incredible groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes.
With sixteen total celebrity singers, season ten boasts amazingly intricate new costumes including “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” and a life-size “S’More!” The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections FROM
the LEGENDARY
superstar.
Other themes include: “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.” The Season Ten contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, 7 Hall of Fame Awards, 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards and over 50 tattoos.
Five celebrities will perform and one will be UNMASKED
in the all-new “Season 10 Premiere” season ten time period premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER
airing Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.