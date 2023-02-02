Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, February 8, 2023 The DS test the resilience of the remaining recruits with a next-level chemical warfare challenge, and several celebrity contestants reveal their personal stories that led them to signing up for the show in the all-new "Resilience" episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST airing Wednesday, Feb. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges FROM the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" - and no glam.

The 16 celebrity recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, DR. DREW Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities FROM all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force FROM the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience - revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

