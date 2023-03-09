Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, MARCH 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The 126 must rescue a father/son involved in drivers ed lesson gone haywire, then encounter a self-help guru who has lost his self-control.
Meanwhile, Owen turns into a "Dadzilla" in helping plan T.K. and Carlos' wedding, and Marjan is suspicious when she meets a couple on her road trip in the all-new "Control Freaks" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, MARCH 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
