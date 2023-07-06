Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, July 9 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023 The Contestants to Host Gala Benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Gordon challenges the competitors to host a themed charity gala for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The teams must work together to deliver a fun atmosphere, food, drinks and an impactful presentation to guests in hopes of generating donations.

As the entrepreneurs split into teams, they compete to dazzle the guests to raise the most money and impress event experts Mindy Weiss and Courtney Ajinca. Some will thrive as entertainers and others will cause their teams to fumble in the “Host With The Most” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, July 9 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY professionals, as he searches for the NEXT greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL investor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Watch a promo video here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu Photo
Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu

Pre-sale for The Little Mermaid begins today, July 7th, on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 5,000 ticket-buyers, The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023. 

2
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date Photo
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Focus Features’ action comedy POLITE SOCIETY, Universal Pictures’ Modern Monster Tale RENFIELD and box office hit COCAINE BEAR. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action/adventure, and more.

3
CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR Will Air on ABC Photo
CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR Will Air on ABC

Following yesterday’s premiere of “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” on Hulu, the film is coming to Hulu. The 75-minute documentary also features notable artists including Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and many more.

4
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT to Premiere on TLC Photo
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT to Premiere on TLC

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Watch the teaser trailer video of the series now!

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK