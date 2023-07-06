Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023

The Contestants to Host Gala Benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
Gordon challenges the competitors to host a themed charity gala for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The teams must work together to deliver a fun atmosphere, food, drinks and an impactful presentation to guests in hopes of generating donations.
As the entrepreneurs split into teams, they compete to dazzle the guests to raise the most money and impress event experts Mindy Weiss and Courtney Ajinca. Some will thrive as entertainers and others will cause their teams to fumble in the “Host With The Most” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, July 9 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY
entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.
Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY
professionals, as he searches for the NEXT
greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT
level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL
investor.
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.
Watch a promo video here: