Sarah Pidgeon Breaks Down Her Emmy-Nominated Transformation Into Carolyn Bessette

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Sarah Pidgeon appeared live on TODAY to discuss her first Emmy nomination for playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in FX's Love Story, offering insight into how she approached transforming into the famous style icon. During the segment, Pidgeon was also surprised with a Carolyn-inspired headband from the New York apothecary C.O. Bigelow.

Pidgeon earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Broadway's STEREOPHONIC before taking on the role of Carolyn Bessette in LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE. The FX limited series, part of Ryan Murphy's Love Story anthology, chronicles the couple's high-profile courtship and marriage, with Pidgeon starring opposite Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. Her work on the project led to her recent nomination at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, alongside fellow Broadway alums including Carrie Coon and Sarah Snook.

The TODAY appearance centered on Pidgeon's process for embodying Bessette, the Calvin Klein executive whose fashion sense and business acumen made her a fixture of 1990s media coverage. The role has followed Pidgeon through a season of recognition, including a nomination at the 2026 Gotham Television Awards for her work in the series.

Love Story premiered on FX with three episodes in February. More on Pidgeon's nomination can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the 2026 Emmy nominations.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...