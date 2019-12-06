Saoirse Ronan, Jack Black and More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Dec. 9-13.

Monday, Dec. 9 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with actor TONY GOLDWYN, and BRANDON ROUTH chats about donning his Superman costume again in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Kelly and Ryan interview actress SAOIRSE RONAN, and the new MISS UNIVERSE stops by. Plus, "Live" kicks off "Holiday Entertaining Week," featuring a wide range of tips, tricks and great ideas to entertain guests throughout the season. Today the SEACREST FAMILY shares one of their favorite holiday traditions.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Actor WILMER VALDERRAMA talks about his role on "NCIS," and singer-songwriter AJ MITCHELL performs for the "Live" audience. In addition, "Holiday Entertaining Week" continues with a favorite family recipe from the RIPA/CONSUELOS CLAN.

Thursday, Dec. 12 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with the hilarious JACK BLACK, and K-pop sensations MONSTA X perform.

Friday, Dec. 13 - Kelly and Ryan chat with actor JON HAMM, and country group GONE WEST, featuring singer-songwriter COLBIE CAILLAT, performs for the "Live" audience.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories