Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires THE MARIJUANA CONSPIRACY

It was announced today that Samuel Goldwyn Films has partnered with Vortex Media in the acquisition of Craig Pryce's film The Marijuana Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn has picked up worldwide rights with Vortex Media carving out Canada. The film will be released in NORTH AMERICA day and date on April 20, 2021.

The movie stars an ensemble cast including Julia Sarah Stone (Allure), Morgan Kohan (Star Trek Discovery), Brittany Bristow (Good Witch), Tymika Tafari (Murdoch Mysteries), and Kyla Young (Alias Grace).

"The Marijuana Conspiracy looks into the lives of these women and tells a story that needs to be known. We are proud to share that story, " says Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The film takes place in an era where simple possession of a joint meant seven years in the joint. It takes us on a journey that revolves around five young women. They shared a common goal - to make some money and have a fresh start in life. The experiment was supposed to be an important, early first step towards the decriminalization of marijuana. What followed was a complicated and sometimes manipulative experiment that had implications for years to come.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with Samuel Goldwyn to release this important true story." says Justin Rebelo, CEO Vortex Media. "Craig has made an entertaining movie highlighting important issues of the time that still resonate today."

The Marijuana Conspiracy also stars Marie Ward (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Gregory Calderone (Heroes Reborn) Luke Bilyk (DC's Legend of Tomorrow) and Paulino Nunes (The Boys).

The film was made by Pot Luck Films Inc., executive produced by Craig Pryce, produced by Craig Pryce and Jennifer Haulfler, co-produced by Marc Pancer, Colin Brunton, Katarzyna Kochany, Diana Zlomislic and Julie Lawrence.

Vortex Media is a boutique studio bringing together global distribution and film and television production across all genres. It comprises three divisions: Vortex Canada, specializing in the theatrical release of feature films and monetization across all platforms; Vortex International, a worldwide sales and distribution company; and Vortex Productions, an in-house production company with the resources to self-finance and produce feature films and made-for-television movies. Recent releases include 2067, a sci-fi thriller starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten, World War II drama Recon starring Alexander Ludwig, Eliza Schroeder's heartwarming drama Love Sarah & LGBTQ+ Cowboys starring Steve Zahn and Jillian Bell.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that develops, produces and distributes innovative feature films and documentaries.

The company is dedicated to working with both world-renowned and emerging writers/filmmakers and committed to filmed entertainment that offers original voices in uniquely told stories. This is best exemplified by the Academy Award® nominated SUPER SIZE ME; the critically acclaimed feature debut by Francis Lee GOD'S OWN COUNTRY; SXSW winner MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND; Warwick Thornton's Australian western SWEET COUNTRY starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, and Hamilton Morris; the Wim Wenders film, starring James McAvoy and Academy Award winner® Alicia Vikander, SUBMERGENCE; A BOY A GIRL A DREAM starring Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good; Sci-Fi/Fantasy PARADISE HILLS starring Emma Roberts; the horror/thriller film starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miles Robbins DANIEL ISN'T REAL; the road-trip comedy COME AS YOU ARE; action packed Scott Adkins lead film DEBT COLLECTORS; MR. JONES starring James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, and Peter Sarsgaard; the sea shanty true story FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS; epic drama WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS starring Academy Award® winner Mark Rylance, Academy Award® nominee Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson; FROM THE VINE starring Joe Pantoliano; LGBTQ+ teen comedy DATING AMBER; LUXOR starring Andrea Riseborough; and the Danish Oscar® Entry ANOTHER ROUND starring Mads Mikkelsen. Upcoming releases include RAMS starring Sam Neill; LGBTQ+ COWBOYS starring Steve Zahn and Jillian Bell; horror/thriller DREAMCATCHER; the food-centric FOOD CLUB; and THE GOOD TRAITOR.