Samara Joy Performs On TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA

Jazz vocalist Samara Joy remains the talk of the town. She won the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2019 and has since released her eponymous debut Samara Joy (Whirlwind) - a spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook which received critical acclaim from NPR, WBGO, Downbeat and recently placed #1 Best New Artist and #3 Best Female Vocalist in the just-released Jazz Times Critics' Poll. The 22-year-old vocalist is a viral TikTok sensation and earlier this week she delivered a flawless performance of "Stardust" on TODAY with HODA & JENNA alongside guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso.

Joy will soon embark on a musical tour in Italy this month. After her excursion in Europe, she is scheduled to grace the stage of the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles on February 28 followed by a run at Birdland Jazz Club from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6.

See the complete schedule below for more details on upcoming Samara Joy performances in the United States:

Monday, February 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catalina Jazz Club

Friday, March 4 - Sunday March 6 - New York, NY - Birdland Jazz Club

Friday, March 18 - Lancaster, PA - The Ware Center Millersville University

Saturday, March 19 - Roanoke,VA - The Jefferson Center

Wednesday, March 23 - Worcester, MA - Traina Center For the Arts, Razzo Hall

Thursday, March 24 - Chicago, IL - Harris Theater For Music and Dance

Sunday, March 27 - Falmouth, MA - Falmouth Jazz

Tuesday, April 5 - Memphis, TN - The Green Room

Wednesday, April 6 - Thursday, April 7 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

Sunday, April 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vocal Jazz Summit

Friday, May 13 - Detroit, MI - The Cube

Saturday, May 14 - Harlem, NY - Apollo Theater

Sunday, May 15 - Marlboro, NY - The Falcon

Friday, May 20 - Saturday, May 21 - Montclair, NJ - Montclair Art Museum