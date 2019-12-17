Sam Heughan Will Play Paul Newman in Upcoming Biopic

Deadline reports that Sam Heughan has joined the cast of an upcoming biopic about Patricia Neal and Roald Dahl.

Heughan, best known for his role on "Outlander," will play actor Paul Newman in the film.

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) stars in the film as American actress Neal and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) stars as her husband, the British children's author Dahl.

The film charts the early 1960s period when Charlie And The Chocolate Factory author Dahl and Breakfast At Tiffany's star Neal retreated to the English countryside to bring up their young family. The somewhat unlikely pair - an in-demand Hollywood actress and a burgeoning children's author - find their relationship put to the test, and ultimately strengthened, by tragic events.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories