SYSTEM K Documentary Available On Various VOD Platforms

SYSTEM K by Renaud Barret will be available on various video on demand platforms on January 15th. Featured artists include renowned visual & performing artists, Freddy Tsimba, Géraldine Tobé, Strombo Kayumba, Majestikos, Béni Baras and a captivating original score by Congolese music collective KOKOKO!.

The critically acclaimed documentary, SYSTEM K, reveals a vibrant, raw, politically astute world of performance art the likes of which exist nowhere else on earth. Viewers witness the power of creativity, following the wildly imaginative scene in the Congos. Their art propels them through the realities of political corruption and the effects of colonialism.

Why: In a time when creativity seems stunted, inspiration comes from the streets of Kinshasa. The artists rely on creative expression as a means of survival, despite circumstances.

When: January 15, 2021

Where: Various video-on-demand platforms; For more information visit www.artification.nyc

About SYSTEM K

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a vast, chaotic mega-city of 12 million. Water is privatized and the electric grid is capricious. Here, street artists' performances are wildly creative, angry, irreverent, often shocking. With names like Kong Astronaute, Strombo, and Kill Bill, they masterfully repurpose urban detritus (computer parts, TV sets, bullet shells, machetes) and work with fire and paint, wax and blood - to critique government corruption, Western exploitation (their nation was literally once the private property of Belgium's King Léopold II), and entrenched poverty. SYSTEM K reveals a vibrant, raw, politically astute world of performance art the likes of which exist nowhere else on earth.