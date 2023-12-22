SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January

The film illuminates the challenges faced by Laila & Rashni as they seek a new home after an unjust eviction.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 3 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January

SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN will be released in theaters January 12.

A Place of Our Own, from director Ektara Collective, follows Laila & Rashni as they seek a new home after an unjust eviction, the deceptively simple plot illuminates the wide range of prejudice they face. Determined to find a space to thrive, Laila and Rashni depend on each other and their own inner strength to withstand the hatred that surrounds them. As challenges mount, the women find friends and support in unexpected places.

Manisha Soni, Muskan, Aakash Jamra, Mahima Singh Thakur, and Tanveer Ahmed star in the film.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date Photo
THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date

THE HOLDOVERS is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Blumhouse’s THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER and box-office success FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, Focus Features’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, and Universal Picture’s STRAYS and action-packed FAST X.

2
Video: Netflix Drops CAPTAINS OF THE WORLD Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops CAPTAINS OF THE WORLD Trailer

Following on from the co-produced series Captains, which followed players throughout qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Netflix and FIFA+ partnered on a new series that goes behind the scenes at the tournament. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, coaches and more. Watch the video now!

3
Video: Watch Leah McKendricks SCRAMBLED Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Leah McKendrick's SCRAMBLED Trailer

The trailer for Leah McKendrick’s Scrambled has been released.  The cast includes Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez, Laura Cerón, and Clancy Brown. Watch the video now!

4
ABC Sets Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate Photo
ABC Sets Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate

ABC News and WMUR-TV are announcing criteria for the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The debate will be held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

More Hot Stories For You

SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In JanuarySXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January
Samuel L. Jackson, Jeffrey Wright & More Voice in Marvel's WHAT IF...? Series on Disney+Samuel L. Jackson, Jeffrey Wright & More Voice in Marvel's WHAT IF...? Series on Disney+
Video: Watch Leah McKendrick's SCRAMBLED TrailerVideo: Watch Leah McKendrick's SCRAMBLED Trailer
ABC News & WMUR-TV Announce Candidate Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary DebateABC News & WMUR-TV Announce Candidate Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO