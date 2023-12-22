SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January

SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN will be released in theaters January 12.

A Place of Our Own, from director Ektara Collective, follows Laila & Rashni as they seek a new home after an unjust eviction, the deceptively simple plot illuminates the wide range of prejudice they face. Determined to find a space to thrive, Laila and Rashni depend on each other and their own inner strength to withstand the hatred that surrounds them. As challenges mount, the women find friends and support in unexpected places.

Manisha Soni, Muskan, Aakash Jamra, Mahima Singh Thakur, and Tanveer Ahmed star in the film.