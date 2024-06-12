Video: Watch Trailer for PADDINGTON IN PERU Featuring Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Studiocanal has just debuted the first trailer for Paddington in Peru, the anticipated third entry in the beloved Paddington film franchise.

The film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

The cast of the film includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (who replaces Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown), Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent. Rachel Zegler was originally cast to play the new character of Gina Gabot but, during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, was replaced with Carla Tous.

Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton once again lend their voices to the roles of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, respectively.

The Dougal Wilson-directed film will be released in US theaters on January 17, 2025, with a UK release date of November 8, 2024.

