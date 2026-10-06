SUPERNATURAL Stars to Make Appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans

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FAN EXPO New Orleans returns to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center January 8-10, 2027, and for fans of the fantasy series 'Supernatural,' five of its most beloved stars — Jared Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Ruth Connell, plus Adam Savage of 'MythBusters' — are the first to join what will again be a top-flight celebrity guest list at the sixth annual pop culture celebration.

FAN EXPO New Orleans (@fanexponeworleans) is the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe.

Padalecki starred as the protagonist 'Sam Winchester' for the full 15-season run of 'Supernatural' from 2005-2020. 'Gilmore Girls' fans will also remember him from his early-seasons role as 'Dean Forester.' Padalecki recently had the lead role of 'Cordell Walker' in the four-season run of The CW contemporary western 'Walker.'

Beaver has nearly 50 years in show business, dating back to the 1970s-era hit 'Dallas' through to the recently concluded Prime Video series 'The Boys.' He portrayed 'Bobby Singer' on 'Supernatural' and also appeared in the full run of 'Deadwood' as part of a resume of more than 150 acting credits.

In addition to his role as 'Crowley,' Sheppard is well known to FAN EXPO attendees for appearances on iconic series such as 'Battlestar Galactica,' '24,' 'Firefly,' 'Warehouse 13,' 'Leverage,' and 60 others.

Pellegrino played 'Lucifer' during seven seasons and has 135 credits, including recent runs on '13 Reasons Why,' 'Quantico,' 'The Returned,' and the Showtime series 'Dexter' and 'American Rust.' His career spans nearly 40 years, with guest spots on hugely popular shows like 'L.A. Law,' 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' and 'The X-Files' dotting his ledger.

Connell appeared in six straight seasons of the series as 'Rowena MacLeod.' She was a regular as the Night Nurse in the recent Netflix supernatural fantasy series 'Dead Boy Detectives,' among 30 other credits.

Savage served as co-host of the long-running Discovery reality program 'MythBusters' for 14 years, helping to debunk urban legends. His extensive work as a special effects designer on franchises such as 'Star Wars,' 'The Matrix,' 'Space Cowboys,' and others, and his outgoing personality have made him an ideal collaborator on 'MythBusters' and a popular convention guest.

Event Details

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at fanexponeworleans.com. Advance pricing is available until December 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the organization's website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

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