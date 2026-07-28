SUPERGIRL to Stream on Fandango for At-Home Purchase or Rental

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SUPERGIRL has landed on Fandango, giving viewers the option to purchase the film for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 through the platform's at-home streaming service. Fandango is also offering a two-film bundle pairing SUPERGIRL with SUPERMAN for $29.99, along with an exclusive preview of the film posted to YouTube.

Flying right to your home, Supergirl is now available on Fandango to purchase for $24.99 or to rent for $19.99.

Furthermore, fans of Supergirl's EXTENDED FAMILY are in luck as Fandango is also offering Supergirl & Superman 2-Film Collection (Bundle) for $29.99!

Plus, don't miss Fandango's exclusive Supergirl preview.

Fandango recently announced the unification of its consumer entertainment experiences under the Fandango brand to create a more seamless and connected experience for consumers. The move positions Fandango as the only entertainment brand to bring together free streaming, movie ticketing, and premium rentals and purchases within a single ecosystem.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

The release comes as Fandango consolidates its streaming, ticketing, and rental services under a single brand, a move the company says creates a more connected experience for consumers accessing free streaming, movie ticketing, and premium purchases and rentals in one place.

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