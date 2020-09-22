SUPERGIRL Will End After Season Six

Melissa Benoist starred as the heroine.

"Supergirl" will end after its upcoming sixth season, according to a decision from Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions.

The final season of the superhero drama will air sometime in 2021.

Melissa Benoist starred as the heroine. The cast also included Jeremy Jordan, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood.

"Supergirl" is part of the "Arrowverse." It's the second show in that universe to end, after "Arrow" ended earlier this year.

Benoist made her Broadway debut as Carole King in Broadway's hit, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical in 2018.



Born and raised in Colorado, Benoist made her film debut just one year after graduating high school. She emerged on the screen as "Laurel" in the 2008 drama Tennessee alongside Mariah Carey, Adam Rothenberg and Ethan Peck. While working the musical theatre circuit in New York City, catapulted into the spotlight with her starring role as 'Marley Rose' on seasons four and five on Fox's hit show "Glee". Her character, colloquially dubbed "The New Rachel" in the premiere episode of season four, rode the waves of success from Lea Michele's character 'Rachel Berry', yet was quick to hear her own acclaim as the beloved new addition to the show.



She has graced TV audiences on a multitude of shows including "Homeland" and "The Good Wife" and co-starred in the critically acclaimed feature films, the Academy-Award nominated Whiplash as well as Patriot's Day.

