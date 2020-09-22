STYLISH WITH JENNA LYONS Set to Premiere November 26 on HBO Max

Watch the trailer below!

As president of J. Crew, Jenna Lyons became the "woman who dresses America" - a formidable business and style icon. Now, Jenna is experiencing a "rebirth." She's starting a new business in the home, beauty and fashion space aimed at helping people from all walks of life find their own style.

With her reputation on the line, Jenna's both thrilled and terrified. A refreshing mix of elevated documentary and formatted competition, STYLISH WITH JENNA LYONS follows Jenna as she tackles design projects that will help define her future business, from renovating her friend's classic Brooklyn townhouse to hosting mobile fashion makeovers to designing her new office and launching LoveSeen, a new beauty brand with a fresh take on lashes. Along the way, she'll test a diverse group of creative associates all vying for a life-changing position in Jenna's growing team. Jenna's staff, including her chief-of-staff Kyle DeFord and stylist Sarah Clary, join her in this ambitious new venture, delivering a masterclass in taste, design and fashion in every episode.

STYLISH WITH JENNA LYONS is produced by Our House Media with OHM's Simon Lloyd and Matt Hanna serving as executive producers, along with Lyons, David Tibballs, Paul Storck, Hillary Olson, Jae Goodman and Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles